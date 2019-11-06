Any amount of running is good for you

Study finds any amount of running reduces the risk of early death

(FOX NEWS) — A jog around the block could increase your lifespan.

A new study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows any amount of running lowers the risk of premature death.

In an analysis of 14 previous studies, the researchers found increased running participation would probably lead to substantial improvements in longevity.

Overall, people who ran any distance were associated with a 27-percent lower risk of death from all causes.

Running was also associated with a 30-percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and 23-percent lower risk of death from cancer.

The world health organization recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week for adults between 18 and 64.