Antibiotics and toothaches

(NBC NEWS) — Dentists should not prescribe antibiotics for most toothaches.

That is according to the latest guidelines from the American Dental Association.

Experts say antibiotics can cause serious side effects and overuse may result in strains becoming resistant.

Instead, healthy adults should go to the dentist for treatment or use over-the-counter pain medication.

Experts say the only time antibiotics should be prescribed is if the patient has a fever, swollen lymph nodes, or extreme tiredness.