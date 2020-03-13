Antibacterial soap isn’t better than regular soap

(FOX NEWS) — While handwashing is important to prevent the spread coronavirus the good news is, the type of soap you use may not matter very much.
The FDA says the benefits of antibacterial soap simply have not been proven and that there is not a significant difference between antibacterial soaps and plain soap and water.
Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water is enough to prevent the spread of most illnesses and infections.
