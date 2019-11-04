An avocado a day keeps cholesterol away

(FOX NEWS) — Holy guacamole. Avocados get a good grade on heart health, according to a new study.

Penn State University researchers say eating one avocado a day could help you lower bad heart cholesterol.

Avocados can help lower the levels of oxidized low-density lipoproteins commonly called l-d-l and small, dense l-d-l particles.

The particles are associated with buildup in your arteries, leading to cardiovascular issues.

Avocados are long thought to good because of healthy fats and potassium.

Avocados are eaten in avocado toast, guacamole, green smoothies, salads and more.

Penn State studied 45 obese adults and the findings were published in”science daily”.