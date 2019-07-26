Americans more likely to try drugs in summer

A new study finds teens and adults tend to try illegal or recreational drugs for the first time during the summer.

When it comes to experimenting with drugs summer is the most popular time of year to do it.

A new study of almost 400,000 people by the New York University School of Medicine shows teenagers are more likely to try recreational drugs for the first time during the dog days of summer.

Researchers discover more free time and summer activities such as music festivals pose opportunities to use drugs.

The study finds a third of teens tried LSD, thirty percent tried marijuana, and 28 percent tried cocaine in the summer months.

Experts recommend parents talk to their kids about the potential dangers of taking drugs including the increased risks of heatstroke and dehydration in the hot weather.