American’s failing diet report card

A "report card" on the American diet shows that adults are still consuming too many low-quality carbs and more saturated fat than recommended.

(NBC NEWS) – Health experts have issued a report card on the American diet …

And the grade needs improvement.

Researchers from Harvard and Tufts Universities looked at dietary trends over an 18-year period.

While there was a decline in the consumption of low-quality carbs liked refined grains and added sugars they still made up 42-percent of the daily calories.

High-quality carbs like fruits and whole grains only accounted for nine-percent.

Most of the proteins people consumed were from meats including red and processed meat rather than seafood and healthy plant sources.