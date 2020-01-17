Americans binge drinking more

A new report from the CDC shows adults who binge drink are consuming more binge drinks over time.

(NBC NEWS) — A new report shows binge drinkers are consuming more alcohol as time go by.

According to the CDC, binge drinkers consumed a total of 472 drinks in 2011.

But that number rose to 529 in 2017, an increase of 12-percent.

The biggest jump was in adults over 35, whites, and those with lower education and income levels.

Massachusetts saw the lowest level of binge drinking while Wyoming had the highest.

Binge drinking is defined as having an average of seven drinks on the same occasion.

More from MyHighPlains.com: