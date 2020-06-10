American Cancer Society updates cancer guidelines

The American Cancer Society has updated its guidelines for cancer prevention.

(NBC NEWS) — There are new guidelines out this morning for how you can prevent cancer.

The latest guidance from the American Cancer Society places more emphasis on increasing the recommended levels of physical activity.

This includes between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate-intensity or between 75 and 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

People of all ages should eat a healthy diet and avoid red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, highly-processed foods, and refined grain products.

And when it comes to alcohol, none is best. But drinkers should limit their consumption to one drink a day for women and two for men.

