Amazon warns sellers about face mask price gouging

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon is warning sellers on its platform not to inflate face mask prices.

This amid global concerns about the new Coronavirus according to emails obtained by tech news magazine “Wired.”

Hospitals around the world are facing a shortage of masks and other supplies as producers face increasing demand and longer work hours, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

96-percent of local US pharmacies said they were selling masks faster than they could replace them according to a survey published by the National Community Pharmacists Association in early February.

Amazon warning sellers about selling masks “not in compliance” with its pricing policies.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

Amazon’s “fair pricing policy” requires its sellers to set fair prices for its products that are not “significantly higher than recent prices offered on or off Amazon” and mislead buyers.

