AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle Community Services are partnering once again during open enrollment to help people get health insurance coverage.

Open enrollment started on Nov. 1 and will run through Jan. 15, 2024. For the next several weeks, people in the Texas Panhandle area can go to the Amarillo Public Library to get help from certified healthcare navigators at Panhandle Community Services.

“We sit side by side with the consumer and help them with that application process,” said Tracy Lee, PCS assistant director of health services. “So it takes the confusion, you know, out of their hands. We are certified health care navigators, so we can assist them with that process and they will know right then, you know, if they qualify for tax credits, and they can also choose a health insurance plan right there on the spot.”

Lee said they can also help answer questions about the enrollment process and accessing health insurance through the marketplace.

She said in the past year, PCS has helped enroll more than 300 people and families throughout the Panhandle and statistics show there are many more who are eligible for health insurance and could qualify for tax credits.

“Our whole community is stronger when people have health coverage,” said Stacy Clopton, APL coordinator of PR and planning. “So Panhandle Community Services does great work on this program. We’re very happy to partner with them and make a space available where people can come and are comfortable coming and are familiar with.”

Lee said the collaboration is huge because people without health insurance are at a disadvantage.

“I have had people call in and say, ‘Hey, I just got diagnosed with a medical condition. My doctor won’t even see me because I don’t have health insurance.’ And if they’re eligible for tax credits, and can get health insurance right away, then we want to be able to help them with that,” she continued.

Below is the complete schedule for PCS open enrollment services at APL locations:

Saturday, Nov. 4: East Branch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Downtown Library 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Southwest Branch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: North Branch 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Northwest Branch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024: North Branch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024: Downtown Library 4-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024: Southwest Branch 11 a.m. 3 p.m.