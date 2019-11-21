Amarillo named one of the best cities to get sleep in America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A medical supply company has looked at the top 50 cities to get sleep and what makes this best.

By using information from the CDC, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, DME Supply came up with the following categories that list cities for the best sleep:

Sleep Deprivation – The percentage of residents who report sleeping less than 7 hours per night.

– The percentage of residents who report sleeping less than 7 hours per night. Depression Rate – Commonly linked to poor sleep. The percentage of residents who report being depressed.

– Commonly linked to poor sleep. The percentage of residents who report being depressed. Hours Worked – The total number of hours worked each week.

– The total number of hours worked each week. Commute Time – The average daily work commute length (in minutes).

Here’s a quick look at the 10 best cities for sleep:

Champaign, IL Bloomington, IL McAllen, TX Yuma, AZ Rapid City, SD Chico, CA Brownsville, TX San Angelo, TX Lawton, OK Las Cruces, NM

You could just as easily call this list the most peaceful cities in America or, perhaps more accurate, the best small cities to live in America. No city on this list has a population above 200,000, and we don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Amarillo came in 39th overall.

Amarillo was last of the eight cities in Texas.