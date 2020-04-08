Amarillo ISD encourages Dial Care for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anxiety, depression, and stress are just some of the conditions that could be heightened in students during isolation.

Amarillo ISD wants parents to know about its free virtual counseling service, Dial Care, is easily accessible for students sixth through twelfth grade.

“Dial Care can be accessed by students online, with their parents permission. Students talk to counselors via Skype, Face-time or through the phone, Tracey Morman, Director of Counseling at Amarillo ISD said.

Morman also said since the “shelter-in-place” order has been put in place she’s seen an increase in calls.

“We’ve had great success with it even prior to our shelter in place and our school closings, but now we found that our students and parents are accessing it even more during this time,” said Morman.

Although Dial Care is there for students dealing with mental health concerns, the counselors are also on hand to just listen.

“What we’ve found is so many of our students miss their peers, students are checking in with their counselors and that’s so much of what they’re saying, I miss my friends and miss my teachers,” said Morman.

Morman also said the virtual counselors live outside the Amarillo area and sessions are completely confidential.

“Parents, if you’re seeing something, if you’re getting worried about your student, they just seem a little more anxious than normal and you think, ‘oh they just need to talk to somebody,'” said Morman.

Students do need parents’ permission to sign up for Dial Care. To schedule an appointment using DialCare, AISD middle and high school students and their families can download the DialCareMW app or go to https://www.dialcaremw.com/dialcare/.

