Alzheimer’s researchers use in-home technology to study aging population

Alzheimer's researchers in Oregon are using in-home technology to study the aging population.

PORTLAND, Ore (KGW) — An Oregon researcher is shaking up the way we think about clinical studies and long-term research on Alzheimer’s disease.

Wearable and sensory technology called Life Lab systems are tracking the day-to-day lifestyles of aging adults, which gives researchers better insight into how the way we live affects the way we age.

Director of the Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease Center at OHSU, Dr. Jeffery Kaye, has spent the past 30 years studying and understanding the way we age. Fast forward to 2019 and he is finding a better way to do that research.

For the past 15 years he and his colleagues have used an array of sensors to assess changes in the lifestyles of aging adults at home.

“We have this continuous life record of individuals over time that’s unparalleled. There’s nowhere else in the world, actually, that this data exists,” Kaye said.

