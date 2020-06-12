Alzheimer’s prevention tips

June is Alzheimer's Awareness month, here are some tips for prevention

(FOX NEWS) — June is Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month.

And yes, there are steps you can take right now to keep your brain healthy.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic says up to thirty-five percent of risk factors for Alzheimer’s Disease can be eliminated with healthy habits.

These include doing aerobic exercise, socializing, eating leafy green vegetables, and lots of fresh fruit.

As for dietary supplements, those have not been proven to give your brain a boost.

Those who enjoy brain teasers, however, are in luck, as those games can help keep your mind active.

