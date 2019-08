A new study from Austria suggests that alternate day fasting may lead to a reduction in calories consumed.

(NBC NEWS) – Alternate day fasting may help reduce calorie consumption.

Austrian researchers followed 60 healthy people who either ate as much as they wanted or fasted for 36 hours before eating what they wanted for 12 hours.

Those who fasted consumed 35-percent fewer calories when they did eat and lost nearly eight pounds.

But the scientists say more research is needed and are notn recommending it as general nutritional practice.