Air pollution from traffic now linked to brain cancer

For the first time, a study has linked pollution from vehicle traffic to brain cancer. It also cites higher brain cancer risks as pollution exposure increases.

(FOX NEWS) — Air pollution caused by traffic is being linked to brain cancer.

This, according to a new study from Canada’s McGill University.

Researchers examined roughly two-million adults throughout a 25 year period studying their exposure to pollution and medical history.

From their data, researchers say they found “consistent” links between brain cancer and certain particles released from vehicle exhaust during traffic.

Test subject’s were also analyzed for other factors which could contribute to cancer.

But, authors of the study say this is the first time the nanoparticles emitted from cars in traffic are being linked to brain cancer adding, additional research does need to be done to produce similar data.