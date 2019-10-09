Air pollution could cause hair loss

(FOX NEWS) — The earth’s air pollution could be getting to your head.

New research presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress finds pollutants in the air can be at the root of your hair loss and possibly even your baldness.

The study conducted by the Future Science Research Center in the Republic of Korea analyzed hair follicles after they were exposed to particulate matter a common form of air pollution caused by car exhausts, industry and heating systems.

Researchers ultimately found the pollutants decreased the number of proteins needed for hair growth and retention.

Previous studies have found a correlation between air pollution and health issues but little is known about its affects on people’s skin and hair.