Advice for women in midlife suffering from insomnia

Advice for midlife women with insomnia includes hiding your clock, and no alcohol three hours before bedtime

(FOX NEWS) – A sleep expert from Britain has some advice for women in mid-life who are having trouble sleeping.

Dr. Shelby Harris says women suffer from insomnia far more than men, and women undergoing menopause tend to have disrupted, shortened sleep patterns.

Shelby says it’s important to develop a night-time ritual of winding down before bedtime.

Among the psychologist’s suggestions, no binge-watching of television shows as the day winds down.

Also, hide the clock and don’t look at it until the alarm goes off.

And stop alcohol consumption three hours before you turn in.

Harris says the poorer your quality of sleep, the more noticeable your fatigue will be.