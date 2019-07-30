Adults who vape have a higher chance of quitting cigarettes

A new study suggest that vaping may play a role in whether an individual are more likely to quit smoking cigarettes.

(FOX NEWS) – A new study shows that adults who vape are more likely to quit smoking cigarettes.

Researchers analyzed more than 5,000 daily smokers in France over a two year period.

They found that people who used electronic cigarettes consumed fewer cigarettes per day and were more likely to quit smoking completely.

Electronic cigarette users were also less likely to relapse smoking cigarettes.

However, researchers wrote that while e-cigarettes are helpful in reducing short term smoking levels.

They are uncertain if e-cigarettes will actually help smoking cessation in the long term.

The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.