Adults may no longer need certain booster shots

(FOX NEWS) — A new study questions the necessity of adults getting regular booster shots for tetanus and diphtheria.

The research found the booster shots may not be necessary, as long as the adults received a complete vaccination series when they were children.

The study was published in the journal “Clinical Infectious Diseases.”

For the study, scientists compared data gathered from millions of people in 31 countries in North America and Europe over a 15-year period.

They found no significant differences in the rates of the two diseases between countries that require adults to receive the booster shots – like the United States – and those that don’t.

The findings call into question the U.S. Government Advisory that recommends the shots

The immunization experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all adults receive booster shots every 10 years.

