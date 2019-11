According to researchers from Kaiser Permanente, more adults are being diagnosed with ADHD.

Researchers from Kaiser Permanente studied data involving 5-million people.

They found the rates of adults being diagnosed with adhd more than doubled between 2007 and 2016.

White adults and those with another mental health disorder were more likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis.

There was also an increase in children aged 5-11 being diagnosed with the disorder but it was far less significant compared to adults.