(NBC NEWS) — New research suggests that what you eat may wreak havoc on your skin.

Researchers studied data from more than 6,700 people across North and South America as well as Europe.

They found those who had acne were more likely to consume dairy products, sodas, pastries and other sweets on a daily basis.

They were also more likely to be exposed to pollution and stress than those without acne.

Tobacco use did not appear to have an influence on the skin condition.