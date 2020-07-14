About 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance in pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — More than 5.4-million Americans have lost their health insurance during the pandemic according to the nonpartisan consumer advocacy group, Families USA.
The group releasing a study Tuesday, which looked into job losses between February and May.
It found the pandemic, along with the economic crisis, has caused the greatest drop in health insurance losses in American history.
The previous record took place between 2008 to 2009 when 3.9-million people became uninsured.
The group, Families USA says they hope their findings push lawmakers to include protections for comprehensive health insurance in the next COVID-19 bill.
