A stressful pregnancy could affect your baby’s sex

Physical and mental stress could increase the risk of a preterm birth and surprisingly, the chances of having a girl.

(FOX NEWS) — Stress can have many affects on pregnant women including potentially influencing whether it will be a boy or a girl.

According to a recent study, physical or mental stress during pregnancy can increase a woman’s risk of preterm birth and it can increase the chances of having a baby girl.

The research analyzing 187 healthy pregnant woman found of the mothers with physical stress, four boys were born for every nine girls and the pregnant mothers with mental stress tended to have two boys for every three girls.

Co-author Catherine Monk says previous studies have shown males to be more vulnerable in unfavorable prenatal conditions suggesting less male pregnancies last full- term under these conditions.

The study represents a growing need for maternal mental health awareness.