A quarter of parents say they’re helicopter parents

Moms and dads raising teenagers are now more admittedly saying they're helicopter parents - according to a new study.

More and more people are owning up to practicing a controversial parenting style.

According to a new University of Michigan survey, a quarter of moms and dads with teenagers say they’re helicopter parents hovering over their kids and being overly involved in making decisions for them.

Researchers say this behavior is creating quote: “barriers to teen independence.”

Most survey respondents say they do things for their kids because it’s easier to get things done when they just do it themselves.

The survey also found half of those parents think their kids lack the maturity it takes to be trusted with more responsibility.

Researchers are advising parents to help their kids transition into adulthood by letting them handle more situations without stepping in.