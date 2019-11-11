A new survey finds what is stressing Americans out the most

Between health care, mass shooting, and the 2020 presidential election, Americans have significant stressors.

(FOX NEWS) — What kinds of social factors are bottling Americans up with stress?

A new survey takes a look.

According to a Harris Poll and an American Psychological Association survey, mass shootings, health care and the upcoming elections are all causing Americans to reach for the antacids.

About 71-percent of adults concerned about one factor with Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, Native Americans and whites all significantly concerned with shootings.

Health care costs and private insurance the major health stressors worrying over 55-percent of those polled.

The upcoming stress over the 2020 presidential election also bothering 56-percent of those polled.

Other major concerns include climate change, immigration and discrimination.