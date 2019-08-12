A new cat vaccine may help relieve humans’ allergic reactions to them

Researchers are looking into a vaccine given to cats that can reduce the protein often causing allergic reactions in one in ten people.

(FOX NEWS) – For those who would like to be cat lovers, but, can’t be around them for health reasons, there’s new hope in a vaccine reducing allergic reactions and the vaccine is for cats.

A study set to be published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology says scientists in Zurich, Switzerland, developed a vaccine given to cats to aid in relieving allergies in humans.

The vaccine is said to reduce the amount of harmful proteins found in cat fur and dander generally triggering a reactive rush of histamines in humans.

The potential antidote — called “Hypocat” — neutralizes the protein and causes a cat’s own immune system to attack and destroy it.

Researchers hope the vaccine will be available within three years to help reduce allergic reactions in humans, and help cat owners be able to keep their furry friends.