A low-carb diet can protect you from getting the flu

A new study says diets that cut out breads, pastas, and rice and sub in more meats and non-starchy vegetables can boost a special immune cell in your body.

(FOX NEWS) — Getting a flu shot may help but, new research published in the journal “Science Immunology” says lowcarb diets, like the Keto program, could keep you free from the flu this year.

The study found by swapping out carbs for meats, fish, and vegetables low in starch.

People can help their bodies release a special immune cell called Gamma Delta-T.

Researchers say these t-cells create a mucus in the lungs and can help fight off the flu.

Scientists took groups of mice and fed some a low-carb diet before injecting them with the flu.

The study found there were fewer rodents who were on low-carb diets dying from the virus.

However, mice on the keto-diet who were bred without the special immune cell also died.

Experts now believe the t-cells released from the keto-diet can be an important link to fighting the flu.