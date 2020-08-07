A desk job could be the key to better brain health

A University of Cambridge study says that desk jobs may, in the long run, be better for our brain health as we age, as we age, and help prevent cognitive decline

(FOX NEWS) — A new British study examining good brain health as we age and the type of jobs that actually keep us sharper later in life.

The University of Cambridge in England saying desk jobs may be better for your brain in later years than physical jobs.

Cambridge researchers studying 8,500 men and women between 40 and 79 years-old surveying their work, health, and lifestyles.

Then, measuring their memory, attention, visual processing speed, and reading ability 12 years later.

Those with the more inactive, “Desk” jobs regularly scored in the top 10 percent of the cognition tests suggesting mentally-challenging desk jobs were better for aging mental health than physically-demanding jobs.

The study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

