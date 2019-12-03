A daily marijuana joint can increase risk of some cancers

A new study suggests men who smoke one marijuana cigarette per day have an increased risk of developing testicular cancer.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study suggests smoking weed might be more dangerous than we think.

Men who smoke marijuana daily may increase their risk of developing testicular cancer.

That’s according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this month.

Scientists from the UK found long-time male users of cannabis are 36 percent more likely to be diagnosed with the disease than men who never use the drug.

Although testicular cancer is a relatively rare condition, it is the most common type of cancer found in men ages 15 through 35.

Researchers say the findings raise red flags about the long-term effects of smoking marijuana.

