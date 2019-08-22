Craving sugar? Don’t grab a diet soda

Sugary drinks can lead to overweight and diabetes, stroke & problems in the brain like poor memory and smaller brain volume

(FOX NEWS) – A new study giving you more reasons to skip the diet soda, when you’re craving sugar.

The health risks of sugary drinks are already well known.

They can lead to obesity and diabetes, as well as other problems in the brain, like poorer memory and smaller brain volume.

But after researchers from Boston University followed 4,000 people, they found just one artificially sweetened soda a day triples a person’s chances of causing brain changes that could lead to dementia or a stroke this compared to those who don’t drink diet soda.

Researchers suggest if you’re craving carbonation, skip the diet soda and reach for a seltzer.

The findings were published in the journal Stroke.