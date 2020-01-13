Dr. Oz wants Americans to “cancel” breakfast

The doctor is saying breakfast is a part of an advertising ploy and suggests people eat their first meal only when they're hungry and closer to mid- morning.

(FOX NEWS) — America’s TV doctor offers up his opinion on your morning meal claiming the ritual of breakfast as a morning necessity is a sham.

Doctor Mehmet Oz, who’s hosted health shows on Oprah Winfrey’s Network says Americans should do to breakfast like what happens to a bad TV show, cancel it.

Oz recently telling TMZ we really don’t need to eat breakfast and our fixation on breakfast came out of advertisements for products, rather than health needs.

Oz says our first meal of the day should be when we’re actually hungry.

And if we’re hungry early, we’re going through food withdrawal from having eaten late-night carbs, which messes up our body’s insulin.

But, Oz is a fan of one meal, brunch. The combination of breakfast and lunch.

