95 percent of baby foods tested in the US contain toxic metals

(FOX NEWS) — Parents are calling on major baby food companies and the FDA to take immediate action after a new report shows some baby foods contain toxic heavy metals.

Researchers tested 168 baby foods from major manufacturers in the US found 95 percent contained lead.

One in five baby foods had over 10 times the 1-ppb limit of lead supported by public health advocates.

Despite doctors warning that no level of lead is safe.

Other poisonous metals–including arsenic–cadmium and mercury were also detected.

Health experts say these contaminants are damaging to your baby’s brain development.

Adding the impacts accumulates with each meal or snack a baby eats.

Children rice cereal, rice dishes and rice-based snacks topped the list of most toxic foods for babies.

Pediatricians are urging parents to offer a wide range of first foods including grains such as oats–barley–wheat and quinoa to their kids.

The study was conducted by Healthy Babies Bright Futures, an association of scientists–donors and non-profit organizations working to reduce exposures to neurotoxic chemicals during a baby’s first months of life.