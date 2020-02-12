Closings and Delays
64 confirmed vaping deaths in 2020

The CDC says there have been 64 confirmed vaping related deaths in 28 states

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigating several electronic cigarettes or vaping related lung injuries.

The CDC says as of February fourth, there have been 64 e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury-related deaths in the 28 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC says there have been more than 2,000 cases of lung injury related cases reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two US territories.

