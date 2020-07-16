2019 drug overdose deaths reached record high

CDC says drug overdose deaths jump in 2019 to nearly 71,000, a record high.

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation saw a record number of deaths due to drug overdoses last year.

Nearly 71,000 overdose deaths were reported in 2019.

That’s a projected jump of 4.8-percent.

It’s a new record high.

The CDC says the new numbers wipe out the slight decline in overdose deaths the US saw in 2018.

According to the agency, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were involved in more than half of all projected deaths.

The number of deaths related to cocaine and meth use was also on the rise.

