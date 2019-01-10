2018 Worst Year for AFM on Record
2018 was the worst year on record when it comes to confirmed cases of a polio-like illness.
The CDC has announced there were 193 confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis in 39 states.
A total of 349 cases are currently under investigation.
Experts still do not know what causes the paralyzing condition which has mainly affected children.
No deaths have been reported.
More Stories
-
Minnesota man who shed 140 pounds now works to help others transform…
-
Heroin, cocaine, nicotine, barbiturates, and alcohol have this in common.
-
Study: More body fat around the waistline leads to smaller brain…