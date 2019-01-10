For Your Health

2018 Worst Year for AFM on Record

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 06:47 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 06:47 AM CST

2018 was the worst year on record when it comes to confirmed cases of a polio-like illness.

The CDC has announced there were 193 confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis in 39 states.

A total of 349 cases are currently under investigation.

Experts still do not know what causes the paralyzing condition which has mainly affected children.

No deaths have been reported.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News