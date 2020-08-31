20 percent of Americans don’t believe in vaccines

A new study says about 20 percent of Americans do not think vaccines are effective

(FOX NEWS) — About 20 percent of Americans don’t trust vaccines according to a new study out of the University of Pennsylvania.

The study’s authors based their findings on a 2019 survey of about 2,000 adults.

While about 70 percent of respondents supported mandatory childhood vaccinations, roughly 20 percent held negative views about vaccines.

Researchers say their results stress the importance for public health officials and educators to implement strategies to reduce negative beliefs about vaccines.

The study has been published in the “American Journal of Public Health.”

