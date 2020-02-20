20 million Americans crowdfunding to pay med bills

Survey: 20 million Americans have crowdfunded to help pay medical bills

(CNN) — Can’t afford your medical bills?

Crowdfund it!

Millions of Americans already are.

The University of Chicago’s ‘NORC’ research group released a study Wednesday and found that about 20 million people in the US have used sites, like go-fund-me, to pay medical bills.

Researchers found that 50 million people about 20 percent of adults across the country have given money to crowd-funding campaigns for medical bills or treatment.

Authors say online fundraisers are gaining popularity because of increasing health care costs even for those who have insurance.

‘GoFundMe’ says it is the leader of ‘online medical fundraising’ hosting 250,000 such campaigns each year.

