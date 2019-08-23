100 percent juice helps improve children’s diet quality

Journal of the American College of Nutrition a new report published in the July issue of the supports existing scientific data maintaining juice as part of a healthy diet

(FOX NEWS) – A new study say juice is actually good for kids.

The report was published in last month’s issue of the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

It backs up current studies that say pure juice, called 100 percent juice, should be considered part of a healthy diet.

Some health experts have criticized juice, associating it with childhood weight gain and other negative health outcomes.

The research found when juice is eliminated from a child’s diet, it can have negative nutritional consequences, especially for low-income populations.

This report says parents should take into account a child’s total diet before judging foods or beverages as “good” or “bad.”