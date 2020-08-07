1 in 3 adults uses disinfectants incorrectly

The CDC says about one in every three US adults is not using disinfectants properly

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Americans aren’t using cleaning products properly.

A survey conducted by the CDC found about 39 percent of adults reported using cleaning products and disinfectants in potentially dangerous ways, as they tried to prevent catching coronavirus.

According to the roughly 500 adults who took the survey, about 19 percent said they’ve used bleach to clean produce and 18 percent have used household cleaning products on their skin.

Roughly 4 percent said they have drank or gargled with diluted bleach, soapy water, or other cleaning or disinfectant solutions.

The CDC says these practices can be harmful to a person’s health and should be avoided.

The report was published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.”

