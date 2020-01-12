For the week of January 12, 2020

Beginning Sunday, January 12, and continuing through at least Friday, January 17, expect nightly lane closures in both directions in the following areas for crack seal operations in this order.

I-27 from the Potter County line to the north side of the bridge over Western Street (beginning northbound starting at 4 p.m. Sunday)

I-27 from the north side of the bridge over Western Street to just south of Rockwell Road.

I-27 from the I-40 overpass to the Randall County line.

I-40 from Nelson Street to US 287.

On I-40 eastbound, the right lane closure from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive will continue through the end of the week for bridge repairs at Lakeside Drive.

Whitaker Road will be closed intermittently between the frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for work under the bridge. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

Expect various lane closures on I-27 and I-40 as the City of Amarillo works on illumination on both the center median and the right shoulders of the freeway. TxDOT crews will also be cleaning the shoulder areas in some of these setups.



• On State Loop 335 (Soncy Road), expect southbound lane closures near between Amarillo Boulevard and I-40 for edge repair work.



• Watch for crews making patching repairs on RM 1061 in both directions between Old Muddy Road and RM 2381.

VEGA:

• Just east of Vega, both inside lanes of I-40 near the center ditch may be closed at times for construction of a detour in advance of a bridge maintenance project. Motorists can expect traffic to narrow to one lane between exits 37 and 36.