Lane closures for the week of December 16, 2019

Here are your lane closures for the week of December 16, brought to you by the Texas Department of Transportation.

• Beginning Monday, Dec. 16 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 27, traffic traveling southbound on Coulter Street will be shifted to the existing left lane for northbound Coulter traffic – 1,400 feet before the intersection, leaving one lane for traffic leading up to the intersection.

• Motorists will have the option to turn left, right, or go straight at the intersection of Hollywood Road (SL 335) and Coulter Street.

• Traffic traveling northbound on Coulter Street will be placed in the existing northbound Coulter Street traffic left lane. The traffic will be released back into two lanes in approximately 750 feet. Coulter Street south of Hollywood Road will not be affected.



• Beginning Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., the right lane and right turn lane on the southbound I-27 frontage road will be closed at State Loop (SL) 335 (Hollywood Road) to finish culvert work north of the intersection. The lane closure will be from the intersection to about 800 feet north of the intersection and work should take one week to complete.



• Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 16 – 18, the right lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for shoulder work.