Food may taste better when you’re sitting

Take a seat.

Research says your food may taste better while you’re sitting.

According to researchers from the University of South Florida, when it comes to maximum flavor you might first want to think about maximum comfort; testing how your posture – whether you are sitting or standing- affects your taste buds.

In the study published in the journal of consumer research, researchers note participants’ tasting skills heightened while sitting claiming the physical stress associated with standing affects food’s flavor.

Researchers also note eating while standing might be an advantage to people who are trying to lose weight burning more calories and putting less emphasis on actually enjoying the food.