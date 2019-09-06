Live Now
Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Flu vaccinations available at BSA Care Express Urgent Care locations

News
Posted: / Updated:
Flu Shots Get Them Now

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Flu vaccinations are now available at all BSA Care Express Urgent Care locations.

The flu shot is free for most patients with insurance, however, BSA offers self-pay options for people without insurance.

No appointment is necessary.

The three people who are most vulnerable to the flu are the elderly, small children, and those who require extra medical attention.

BSA said if a person who has been vaccinated does get the flu, the effects should be less severe compared to someone who has not been vaccinated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss