Flu vaccinations available at BSA Care Express Urgent Care locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Flu vaccinations are now available at all BSA Care Express Urgent Care locations.

The flu shot is free for most patients with insurance, however, BSA offers self-pay options for people without insurance.

No appointment is necessary.

The three people who are most vulnerable to the flu are the elderly, small children, and those who require extra medical attention.

BSA said if a person who has been vaccinated does get the flu, the effects should be less severe compared to someone who has not been vaccinated.