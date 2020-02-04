Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over on Saturday and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.

