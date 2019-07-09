Florida mom invents pacifier cover called the Keepsie to protect newborns

If you are a new or expecting mom, you know about the struggle to keep everything clean and sanitized for a newborn, especially pacifiers.

Palm Beach Gardens mother Jennifer Melvin said her personal experience led her to the path of innovation to create the Keepsie.

“I started probably the week she was born and it finally just launched,” said Melvin.

When her daughter was born six years ago, she started working on the project.

“I didn’t think about this until my daughter was born, and she was in the NICU and they emphasized, and really honed into you, that everything needs to be as sanitized as possible,” said Melvin.

Melvin created a pacifier cover called the Keepsie.

