Flooding Damages Homes in Northwest Amarillo

News

by: Crystal Martinez

Posted: / Updated:
The back of several homes in northwest Amarillo are damaged because of the heavy rain we have had the past couple of days. 

The people who live in that neighborhood say their backyards are now more like sinkholes. 

“The rain we’ve got is extraordinary. This was gonna damage anything and we were waiting on some deadlines that had to be made to make some engineering changes, and it was during this time that the rain hit,” said Jason Fuller with Fuller & Sons Construction.

The Quail Creek, a neighborhood in northwest Amarillo is looking more like a construction site.

After heavy rain fell on an unfinished construction project, backyards of the neighborhood homes began to collapse.

“Fuller & Sons is here for the residents. We are going to be working around the clock,” said Fuller. “We want to make sure that their homes … they don’t get any more damage, and we’re going to be here. We have been here all night long trying to make sure that these places are protected.”

Fuller said the project would have been fixed a while ago, but due to some conflicts with the existing property, the contractors had to wait for a redesign. 

Most of the damage is behind the houses but it does extend to the road. Contractors from the City of Amarillo are also working to fix the damage.

