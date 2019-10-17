Flip flop socks for those who aren’t ready for winter

Refuse to admit summer is over? Then these flip flop socks popping up all over etsy might be just the thing for you.

(FOX NEWS) —Just because it’s autumn doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing your flip flops.

Crafty sandal fans are taking to etsy to find flip flop socks.

The knitted footwear is designed to help keep your toes warm while wearing your favorite summer time shoes throughout the fall.

Online etsy sellers say they’re also great to wear during a pedicure or a Yoga session.

There’s a variety of different sock designs from open toe and heel socks, to ones resembling mittens for your feet.

The flip flop socks range in price from around 12 to 35 dollars.