Fitness, One Step At A Time

(KARE) As a personal trainer, Jacob Johnson pushes his clients to take life one step at a time. Johnson owns M Power Fitness in Eagan, Minnesota. He advocates for healthy lifestyles 24/7.

Often, he shares his personal story and family history with black men. For example, Johnson said his grandfather survived four heart attacks and lives with diabetes.

Diabetes is among the deadliest diseases in the U.S. The CDC shows it is among the leading causes of deaths for black men.

“Eating right equals improved quality of life,” Johnson said. “I was really overweight most of my life. I just got to the point in my early 20s and going to become a father. I realized I may not live to see my daughter get married or see my grandchildren weighing as much as a I did.”

Johnson used to weigh nearly 400 pounds. He’s since lost about 140.

