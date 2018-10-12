Firstcapital Bank Of Texas Files Counterclaim In Connection With First Bank & Trust Lawsuit

Attorneys for FirstCapital Bank of Texas yesterday filed a counterclaim and a motion to dismiss, both in connection with First Bank & Trust’s lawsuit against FirstCapital.

In the counterclaim, FirstCapital contends that First Bank & Trust intentionally and wrongfully kept at least $3 million in proceeds from vehicles that were sold by Reagor Auto Mall, Ltd. FirstCapital argues that those proceeds should have been paid to FirstCapital under a state filing law that gave FirstCapital Bank of Texas the priority lien position as to all Reagor Auto Mall vehicles and the proceeds from the sale of those vehicles.

Under Texas law, lenders are entitled to proceeds in the order they have filed the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) financing statements with the State of Texas. FirstCapital first filed its paperwork in 2007, and First Bank’s filing was not made until 2017. This placed FirstCapital in a first and prior position to collect on loan repayments whenever vehicles were sold by Reagor Auto Mall. The suit focuses on the proceeds of vehicles that were sold by Reagor Auto Mall over at least the last two years.

“This is simply a matter of identifying which lender was the first to file their paperwork. By law, the lender which files first is the first to get paid,” said John Massouh, attorney for FirstCapital Bank of Texas. “Our filing clearly reflects that FirstCapital is entitled to those proceeds.”